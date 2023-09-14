trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662185
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anantnag Encounter Update: Protest of people angry over the attack, demand to demolish terrorist hideouts

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter Update: In Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, the Army is conducting a search operation to find terrorists including Uzair Khan, while people are coming to the martyr's house to pay tribute to him, people angry over the terrorist attack demonstrated strongly against Pakistan. Angry people said that the world is not able to see the growing stature of Pakistan and demanded the demolition of terrorist hideouts.
Follow Us

All Videos

Anantnag Encounter News: Martyrdom of Colonel, now Army will dig graves of terrorists!
play icon5:57
Anantnag Encounter News: Martyrdom of Colonel, now Army will dig graves of terrorists!
PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift of Rs 50 thousand crore to the people of Madhya Pradesh
play icon5:11
PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift of Rs 50 thousand crore to the people of Madhya Pradesh
Libya Storm News Big Update: Dam breaks due to storm in Libya, more than 6000 killed
play icon0:55
Libya Storm News Big Update: Dam breaks due to storm in Libya, more than 6000 killed
Vaani Kapoor In Yellow: Makes Fashion Statement In Mumbai
play icon1:0
Vaani Kapoor In Yellow: Makes Fashion Statement In Mumbai
Old Is Gold! Rekha Stuns Fans In Her Beautiful Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:46
Old Is Gold! Rekha Stuns Fans In Her Beautiful Ensemble In Mumbai

Trending Videos

Anantnag Encounter News: Martyrdom of Colonel, now Army will dig graves of terrorists!
play icon5:57
Anantnag Encounter News: Martyrdom of Colonel, now Army will dig graves of terrorists!
PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift of Rs 50 thousand crore to the people of Madhya Pradesh
play icon5:11
PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift of Rs 50 thousand crore to the people of Madhya Pradesh
Libya Storm News Big Update: Dam breaks due to storm in Libya, more than 6000 killed
play icon0:55
Libya Storm News Big Update: Dam breaks due to storm in Libya, more than 6000 killed
Vaani Kapoor In Yellow: Makes Fashion Statement In Mumbai
play icon1:0
Vaani Kapoor In Yellow: Makes Fashion Statement In Mumbai
Old Is Gold! Rekha Stuns Fans In Her Beautiful Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:46
Old Is Gold! Rekha Stuns Fans In Her Beautiful Ensemble In Mumbai
ananatnag encounter update,ananatnag encounter,Ananatnag Army operation,terrorist attack in rajouri,Jammu Kashmir,Rajouri encounter,jammu kashmir encounter,jammu news in hindi,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,Jammu Hindi Samachar,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,encounter in jammu and kashmir,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu kashmir news,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,Jammu and Kashmir,Indian Army,Zee News,Colonel Manpreet Singh,dsp humayan bhat,major Ashish,