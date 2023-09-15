trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662957
Anantnag Encounter update: 'Surgical strike' will happen again in Pakistan

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The whole country is paying tribute to the heroes who were martyred in the encounter with the terrorists sent from across the border in Anantnag...Today, Colonel Manpreet Singh was given a final farewell in Mohali and Major Ashish Dhaunchak in Panipat with full military honors. Before this, DSP Humayun Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police was also laid to rest with full state honors in Budgam. Whereas complete information about the fourth martyred soldier is yet to be known. The country has honored its four brave men. Brave men have definitely been lost...but this martyrdom has strengthened the morale in every corner of the country against terrorism and the conspiracies being carried out from across the border.
