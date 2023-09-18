trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664182
Anantnag Encounter Update: Terrorists surrounded from all sides

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter update: Army action against terrorists continues for the sixth consecutive day after the encounter in Kokernag, Anantnag. Till now there has been firing in the forests thrice. Kokernag operation is one of the most technically advanced operations ever. Crackdown has been tightened on three helpers of terrorists. Jammu Kashmir Police has also released his photograph.
