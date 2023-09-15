trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662602
Anantnag Martyr Major Ashish Last Rites: Ashish, martyred in the encounter, had a birthday on 23rd October.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Today is the last rites of Ashish Dhaunik, who was martyred in the encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. It is being told that Martyr Major Ashish had also built a new three-storey house for himself, the inauguration of which was on 23rd October, the same day as his birthday.
