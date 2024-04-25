Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ananya Pandey's Airport Look Goes Viral: Casual Outfit, No Makeup - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey created quite a buzz on social media with her recent airport ensemble. She was seen without makeup and wearing a casual ensemble. The hype around her arrival is growing as fans comment on her outfit. Watch the video

All Videos

Sonam Bajwa: Stunning Photoshoot Leaves Fans Speechless - Watch
Play Icon00:20
Sonam Bajwa: Stunning Photoshoot Leaves Fans Speechless - Watch
Viral Video: Two Women Clash Over Seat In RTC Bus, Husband Slaps, Netizens React
Play Icon00:49
Viral Video: Two Women Clash Over Seat In RTC Bus, Husband Slaps, Netizens React
Monkey Sneaks Food Inside House, Boy Waves Goodbye With 'Jai Shree Ram'
Play Icon00:18
Monkey Sneaks Food Inside House, Boy Waves Goodbye With 'Jai Shree Ram'
Viral Video: Teacher's Unique Video Style Sparks Laughter Among Students
Play Icon00:18
Viral Video: Teacher's Unique Video Style Sparks Laughter Among Students
Viral Video: Girl's Dangerous Stunt With Snake Leaves Internet Shocked
Play Icon00:22
Viral Video: Girl's Dangerous Stunt With Snake Leaves Internet Shocked

Trending Videos

Sonam Bajwa: Stunning Photoshoot Leaves Fans Speechless - Watch
play icon0:20
Sonam Bajwa: Stunning Photoshoot Leaves Fans Speechless - Watch
Viral Video: Two Women Clash Over Seat In RTC Bus, Husband Slaps, Netizens React
play icon0:49
Viral Video: Two Women Clash Over Seat In RTC Bus, Husband Slaps, Netizens React
Monkey Sneaks Food Inside House, Boy Waves Goodbye With 'Jai Shree Ram'
play icon0:18
Monkey Sneaks Food Inside House, Boy Waves Goodbye With 'Jai Shree Ram'
Viral Video: Teacher's Unique Video Style Sparks Laughter Among Students
play icon0:18
Viral Video: Teacher's Unique Video Style Sparks Laughter Among Students
Viral Video: Girl's Dangerous Stunt With Snake Leaves Internet Shocked
play icon0:22
Viral Video: Girl's Dangerous Stunt With Snake Leaves Internet Shocked