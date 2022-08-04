NewsVideos

It is the 17th annual Torta fair in the Venustiano Carranza district of Mexico City. Of course, it was Tortas everywhere but one among them broke all records. The fair’s attendees were able to taste a piece of the 74 meter long torta which had set the record for the longest ‘torta’ sandwich. It was prepared by cooks whose businesses participated in the fair. #world #sandwich #viral

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
