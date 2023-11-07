trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685362
Andhra Pradesh witnesses Horrific Bus Accident, CCTV Footage surfaces

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
A terrible bus accident has been reported from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. About 3 people were crushed to death in this accident. This incident took place at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada. The accident happened by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Bus. Watch CCTV video of the incident.
