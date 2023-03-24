videoDetails

Andre Russell To Tim Southee: Players Who Can Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer As KKR's Captain

| Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Andre Russell To Tim Southee: Players Who Can Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer As KKR's Captain Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out for at least the first-half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which gets under way on March 31, since he will be undergoing surgery for recurring lower-back injury. We look at Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR's choice for possible captaincy replacements from Andre Russell to Tim Southee.