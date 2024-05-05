Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746761
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement regarding cow slaughter. He said that if anyone thinks about him, the gates of hell will already open for him. This statement of CM Yogi has great significance amid the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, let us see what difference such statements of CM Yogi make on the elections.

All Videos

Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
Play Icon04:26
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
Play Icon03:38
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
Play Icon03:45
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
Play Icon03:23
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes
Play Icon44:27
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes

Trending Videos

Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
play icon4:26
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
play icon3:38
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
play icon3:45
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
play icon3:23
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes
play icon44:27
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes