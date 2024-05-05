Advertisement
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
A big revelation has been made during the raid in the spices factory in Modinagar, Ghaziabad. During the investigation, it was found that the color used in clothes was being mixed with the spices. Watch this special report on adulterated spices in DNA.

