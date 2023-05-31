NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anil Vij attacks Rahul Gandhi, says,'world is praising PM Modi and Rahul is insulting'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of America. He arrived here on Tuesday to visit three cities. He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India of threatening people and misusing the country's agencies.

All Videos

Uorfi Javed Spotted At Bayroute in Juhu, Mumbai
0:51
Uorfi Javed Spotted At Bayroute in Juhu, Mumbai
Raveena Tandon spotted at the Airport Departure
0:55
Raveena Tandon spotted at the Airport Departure
Meet Bimal Patel, The Architect Of The New Parliament, Has Also Worked on Kashi Vishwanath and Puri Temple
2:24
Meet Bimal Patel, The Architect Of The New Parliament, Has Also Worked on Kashi Vishwanath and Puri Temple
World No Tobacco Day: How cigarettes can affect your body?
1:29
World No Tobacco Day: How cigarettes can affect your body?
Uttarakhand: Bus overturns near Chandi Chowk area in Haridwar
1:18
Uttarakhand: Bus overturns near Chandi Chowk area in Haridwar

Trending Videos

0:51
Uorfi Javed Spotted At Bayroute in Juhu, Mumbai
0:55
Raveena Tandon spotted at the Airport Departure
2:24
Meet Bimal Patel, The Architect Of The New Parliament, Has Also Worked on Kashi Vishwanath and Puri Temple
1:29
World No Tobacco Day: How cigarettes can affect your body?
1:18
Uttarakhand: Bus overturns near Chandi Chowk area in Haridwar
PM Modi,PM Modi Live,rahul gandhi san francisco,rahul gandhi us,rahul gandhi us tour,rahul gandhi us europe,rahul gandhi us state department,rahul gandhi us speech,Rahul Gandhi UK Speech,rahul gandhi america speech,rahul san francisco speech,rahul on pm modi,rahul vs pm modi,rahul and pm modi,rahul gandhi vs pm,fransisco speech,rahul attacks modi,rahul controversy,rahul controversial speech,rahul us visit,rahul in america,breaking,Zee News,