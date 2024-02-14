trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721312
Anil Vij targets Congress regarding farmers movement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Farmers protest continues for the second day today. Farmers are trying their best to enter Delhi but the police force has made strict arrangements to stop them from entering. There is a lot of movement on Shambhu border. Police are releasing tear gas shells. Meanwhile, BJP leader Anil Vij has accused the Punjab government for the farmers' movement.

