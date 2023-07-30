trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642463
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Indian husband abused, Pakistani clapped Anju, who married her Facebook friend Nasrullah after reaching Pakistan, has now started threatening her Indian husband Arvind. In the video of Anju and Arvind's conversation accessed by ZEE News, Anju is heard abusing him. After all, what is the secret of Anju's Pakistani lyrics?

