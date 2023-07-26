trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640815
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anju dismisses news of her marrying friend Nasrullah in Pakistan

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Anju Pakistan News: After the love story of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Sachin of India, Anju and Nasrullah's story is in headlines. Recently there was news of Anju coming from India to Pakistan, about which Anju told that she has come to meet her online friend Nasrullah. So now on the other hand the news of marriage of both is coming out. To which Anju says that it is just a rumour.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a press conference over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon4:33
Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a press conference over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Home Minister Amit Shah to present Delhi Ordinance Bill on Monday in Parliament
play icon0:59
Home Minister Amit Shah to present Delhi Ordinance Bill on Monday in Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets furious over Cheater Statement
play icon1:6
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets furious over Cheater Statement
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
play icon9:40
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
play icon10:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a press conference over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon4:33
Ravi Shankar Prasad holds a press conference over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Home Minister Amit Shah to present Delhi Ordinance Bill on Monday in Parliament
play icon0:59
Home Minister Amit Shah to present Delhi Ordinance Bill on Monday in Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets furious over Cheater Statement
play icon1:6
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets furious over Cheater Statement
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
play icon9:40
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
play icon10:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
anju pakistan news,anju pakistan,anju pakistan video,Anju Pakistan Love Story,Pakistan,pakistan anju,pakistan anju news,pakistan anju video,Nasrullah,nasrullah anju,nasrullah interview,nasrullah pakistan,nasrullah anju interview,nasrullah anju video,nasrullah anju wedding,anju nasrullah wedding,anju nasrullah wedding video,anju nasrullah photo,anju nasrullah photo shoot,anju pre wedding shoot,anju pre wedding,anju photography ideas,pakistan love story,