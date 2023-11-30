trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693628
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
A married Indian woman named Anju who traveled to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to marry her Facebook friend had returned to India on November 29. Anju landed in Amritsar where she said that she is happy to be back and refrained from answering further questions by the media persons present at the spot.
