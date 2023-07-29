trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642002
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded from the Government of India, cancel the passport visa

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded Indian government to cancel Anju's passport visa, Arvind said that husband's signature is needed to get visa passport, but Anju never asked him to sign did not say.

All Videos

With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon3:2
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
play icon5:57
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
Delhi: Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, victim’s family demands death penalty for accused
play icon1:45
Delhi: Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, victim’s family demands death penalty for accused
Ranbir Kapoor rocks his lungi look as he walks the ramp
play icon2:21
Ranbir Kapoor rocks his lungi look as he walks the ramp
PM Modi: Education conference in 'Bharat Mandapam', PM Modi inaugurated the education conference
play icon1:20
PM Modi: Education conference in 'Bharat Mandapam', PM Modi inaugurated the education conference

Trending Videos

With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon3:2
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
play icon5:57
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
Delhi: Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, victim’s family demands death penalty for accused
play icon1:45
Delhi: Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, victim’s family demands death penalty for accused
Ranbir Kapoor rocks his lungi look as he walks the ramp
play icon2:21
Ranbir Kapoor rocks his lungi look as he walks the ramp
PM Modi: Education conference in 'Bharat Mandapam', PM Modi inaugurated the education conference
play icon1:20
PM Modi: Education conference in 'Bharat Mandapam', PM Modi inaugurated the education conference
anju pakistan,Anju in Pakistan,anju pakistan news,anju pakistan husband,Indian Anju in Pakistan,anju pakistan live news,indian women anju pakistan,Pakistan news,anju isi agent,anju crying in pakistan live,anju breaking news,anju on husband,anju pakistan in pakistan news,big news on anju pakistan live,anju latest news,anju news,anju marriage,anju latest video,anju nasrullah,anju is now fatima,indian girl reach pakistan,anju family,anju nasrullah news,