Anju reached Pakistan by lying...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Anju Nasrullah Love Story: The story of Anju, a girl who went to Pakistan from India and Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan, is almost the same. Anju met Nasrullah living in Pakistan through social media and became friends there. According to her, this friendship turned into love, after which she went to Pakistan to meet her love.
