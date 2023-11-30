trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693717
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anju Returned India: Nasrullah tells why Anju returns India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Anju Returned India: Anju returned to India from Pakistan. For Pakistani love, Anju crossed the border and reached Pakistan. When Anju returned to India, she was interrogated. During interrogation, Anju confessed to religious conversion and marriage. Now after Anju's return, her husband spoke to Zee News. See what Anju's husband Nasrullah has said...
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Play Icon8:10
PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Polling for single-phase elections in Telangana began on 30 November
Play Icon3:15
Polling for single-phase elections in Telangana began on 30 November
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana
Play Icon6:38
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana
Telangana Voting Live Update: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote
Play Icon3:19
Telangana Voting Live Update: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote
Why America have so much sympathy for Khalistani?
Play Icon1:4
Why America have so much sympathy for Khalistani?

Trending Videos

PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Bharat Sankalp Yatra
play icon8:10
PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Polling for single-phase elections in Telangana began on 30 November
play icon3:15
Polling for single-phase elections in Telangana began on 30 November
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana
play icon6:38
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana
Telangana Voting Live Update: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote
play icon3:19
Telangana Voting Live Update: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote
Why America have so much sympathy for Khalistani?
play icon1:4
Why America have so much sympathy for Khalistani?
anju returned india,anju returned to india,anju return india,anju returned from pakistan,anju return to india,Anju,anju pakistan,anju to return india,anju in india,rajasthan anju returned india from pakistan,indian woman anju in pakistan,anju india,anju return from pakistan,anju india returns update,anju pakistan returned india,anju returns india,anju to return to india,anju return from pakistan to india,anuj return to india,anju love story,