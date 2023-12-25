trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702729
Anju Reveals everything on Zee News after returning from Pakistan

Dec 25, 2023
Anju who returned after staying in Pakistan for about 4 months, does Pakistan accept her? Anju alias Fatima has given many big statements in the most explosive interview. Anju said that she accepted Islam in Pakistan but did not offer Namaz and the biggest thing is that with whom will Anju live now. Nasrullah or Arvind. Today, while talking to ZEE NEWS, Anju told everything about going to Pakistan. And also told why she has returned to India from Pakistan

