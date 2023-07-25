trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640173
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anju to return to India on 20th August

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Anju In Pakistan: After Seema Haider who came to India from Pakistan, now an Indian woman Anju has reached Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend. But she will return to India on 20 August. This information was given by Anju's Pakistani friend Nasrullah, to meet whom she reached the neighboring country. Nasrullah has also rejected the claims of having a love affair with Anju.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Greece Forests catches fire due to scorching heat
play icon6:4
Greece Forests catches fire due to scorching heat
Manipur Police takes big action in Viral Video Case
play icon12:48
Manipur Police takes big action in Viral Video Case
UP: Man arrested in Agra as video of him urinating on another person goes viral
play icon1:41
UP: Man arrested in Agra as video of him urinating on another person goes viral
23-year-old man looses his life while making reel in Karnataka
play icon1:19
23-year-old man looses his life while making reel in Karnataka
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema witnesses Hollywood’s first houseful show after decades
play icon4:15
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema witnesses Hollywood’s first houseful show after decades
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Greece Forests catches fire due to scorching heat
play icon6:4
Greece Forests catches fire due to scorching heat
Manipur Police takes big action in Viral Video Case
play icon12:48
Manipur Police takes big action in Viral Video Case
UP: Man arrested in Agra as video of him urinating on another person goes viral
play icon1:41
UP: Man arrested in Agra as video of him urinating on another person goes viral
23-year-old man looses his life while making reel in Karnataka
play icon1:19
23-year-old man looses his life while making reel in Karnataka
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema witnesses Hollywood’s first houseful show after decades
play icon4:15
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema witnesses Hollywood’s first houseful show after decades
Anju in Pakistan,anju in pakistan news,anju pakistan,anju in pakistan news in hindi,anju nasrullah,anju news,Anju Nasrullah Love Story,anju nasrullah pakistan,anju pakistan pahunchi,anju pakistani news,anju pakistan news live,anju pakistan kyon gai,anju pakistan hindi,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,live now,seema haider pakistan,seema haider news,seema haider sachin love story,hindi news live,nasrullah anju,anju nasrullah love story update,