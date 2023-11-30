trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693691
Anju Returns India: Will try to take children to Pakistan, says Anju

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Anju alias Fatima, who left home and children to Pakistan five months ago for the love of her Facebook friend, has returned to India. The news of his return to India is in the headlines. Anju had to spend some time in the BSF camp for necessary questioning. After which she left for Amritsar.
