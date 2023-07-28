videoDetails

Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!

| Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

Anju Nasrullah Video: Anju of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan is in headlines these days. Anju reached Pakistan to get the love of her Facebook. Various claims were made after Anju went to Pakistan. Now a new claim is being made regarding the love story of Anju-Nasrullah. It is believed that there is no love between the two. Rather, it is a conspiracy of ISI. It was disclosed in many media reports that Anju has converted to Islam leaving Hinduism. According to Islam, Anju has been named Fatima. Anju has married Nasrullah in the court of Pakistan. Meanwhile, he has got the citizenship of Pakistan.