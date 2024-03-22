Advertisement
Anna Hazare Disappointment Over ED Arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Breaking News: Social activist Anna Hazare expressed his disappointment regarding the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds." Hazare's remarks highlight concerns within the activist community regarding Kejriwal's alleged shift in stance.

