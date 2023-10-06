trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671763
Announcement of 3 new districts in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has made a big announcement. Now it has been announced to create 3 more new districts in Rajasthan. Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City have been announced.
