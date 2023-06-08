NewsVideos
videoDetails

Another big revelation in Mira road murder, accused was live-in partner for 9 years

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Mira Road Case: An important disclosure has been made in the Saraswati murder case in Mira Road Society located in Mumbai. The deceased was living in live-in with the accused for 9 years. The two had a fight on the day of the murder, after which the woman's body was recovered from the flat at night.

