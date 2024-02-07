trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718613
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
An Indian origin student has once again been attacked in America. In Chicago, a student named Mazahir Ali was returning home after taking food late at night when three masked attackers chased him. The student was beaten up by the attackers. The whole incident have been captured in CCTV.

