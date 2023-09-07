trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659108
Another Pakistani Flag With Green Balloons Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur

Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Pakistani flag tied with green balloons were found in Udhampur, J&K. Locals spotted the Pak flag and balloons in Payala Village in Ramnagar Tehsil. Incident created panic among the local residents and they called the police. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the Pakistani flag and balloons. Meanwhile, case has been registered in this regard, further investigation underway.
DMK Breaking: Controversial statement of DMK MP A Raja - Sanatan is like HIV and leprosy
DMK Breaking: Controversial statement of DMK MP A Raja - Sanatan is like HIV and leprosy
G20 Summit Breaking: All preparations completed to welcome the guests coming on 8th September
G20 Summit Breaking: All preparations completed to welcome the guests coming on 8th September
Smriti Irani attacks Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma Remark
Smriti Irani attacks Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma Remark
Jawan Movie: From Offering Milk To Poster To Playing Dhol, Fans Celebrate Film Release In Chennai
Jawan Movie: From Offering Milk To Poster To Playing Dhol, Fans Celebrate Film Release In Chennai
Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List

