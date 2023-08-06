trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645331
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
There is a big update on Gyanvapi survey. According to sources, during the survey, a pindinuma shape has been found under the ground in the campus. The survey is going on in Gyanvapi.

