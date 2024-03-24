Advertisement
Anurag Thakur angry at Congress for 'insulting PM Modi'

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur has targeted PPC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara over his controversial statement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the media on Saturday, he said that a member of the Indi alliance used indecent remarks in very objectionable language for the Prime Minister of the country in front of a woman leader of his party. During this, Anurag Thakur fiercely targeted the Gandhi family.

