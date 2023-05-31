NewsVideos
Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul's statement, says,'He is hurting country's growing credibility'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached San Francisco on Tuesday for a three-city tour of America. Rahul Gandhi claimed in an event organized in San Francisco during his US tour that the Modi government had put all its might to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. During this, he fiercely attacked Prime Minister Modi.

