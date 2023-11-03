trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683772
ANURAG THAKUR BREAKING: Central government strict on those who steal content

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
ANURAG THAKUR BREAKING: Central government has become strict on those who steal content..Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has hinted at taking strict action against those who steal content. He said that it takes years for content creators to create. Thieves earn crores of rupees by stealing instantly, there is a loss of Rs 20-25 crore in the country due to piracy. He said that nodal officers should be appointed to stop piracy. Has been done, Those guilty of stealing content get 3 years imprisonment and fine of lakhs Fine will be imposed. Thakur said that after the appointment of nodal officers, it will be easier to punish the accused.
