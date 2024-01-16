trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710129
Anurag thakur cleans Delhi's Hanuman Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Anurag Thakur cleans temple: Bharatiya Janata Party is running a cleanliness campaign in Delhi. Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has reached Connaught Place in Delhi where he cleaned the Hanuman Temple. Watch exclusive pictures of the same in this report.

