Anurag Thakur Exclusive Interview: My father has been my inspiration, says Anurag Thakur

|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Real Heroes: In Zee Media's program Real Heroes, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that my father whom I saw as a professor, as a politician...above all I considered him a very committed person who sacrificed his life for his work. I have learned this from my father, from my family, to be 100% committed to the people. Anurag Thakur also sang his favorite song in this show.

