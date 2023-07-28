trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641475
Anurag Thakur sings iconic songs ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, ‘Disco Dancer’ in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Thakur sang iconic songs ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and ‘Disco Dancer’ while giving a speech on the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 later on July 27 to curb the menace of film piracy as well as revamp age-based certification given by the Central Board. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is to move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House in the second half of the day for its consideration and passage.
