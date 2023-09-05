trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658250
Anurag Thakur's sharp attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Controversial Statement: BJP has now opened its front on the insult of Sanatan. BJP staged a massive protest outside Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi. So on the other hand Union Minister Anurag Thakur gave a befitting reply to those who destroyed Sanatan.
