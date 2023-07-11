trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634205
Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur's big statement has come amid the devastation caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party are always ready to serve the people, just like they did during Covid, today the workers of BJP are always ready to serve in times of rain and crisis.
