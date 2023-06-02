NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag's attack on Congress-Rahul was meeting Chinese officials

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Union Minister Anurag Thakur gave a befitting reply to the Congress regarding China. He said that the army gave a befitting reply to China on the border. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi was having a secret meeting with Chinese officials. He said that you tell who took money from Chinese companies in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

All Videos

DNA Breaking: PM Modi spoke to Railway Minister on Balasore train accident
5:13
DNA Breaking: PM Modi spoke to Railway Minister on Balasore train accident
DNA test of Rahul Gandhi's 'knowledge' on secularism
22:46
DNA test of Rahul Gandhi's 'knowledge' on secularism
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
4:12
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
U.S. Debt Ceiling: Here's What Could've Happened if the U.S. Defaulted on Its Debt
2:14
U.S. Debt Ceiling: Here's What Could've Happened if the U.S. Defaulted on Its Debt
UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for children. Here's how vapes are harmful for your kids...
2:33
UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for children. Here's how vapes are harmful for your kids...

Trending Videos

5:13
DNA Breaking: PM Modi spoke to Railway Minister on Balasore train accident
22:46
DNA test of Rahul Gandhi's 'knowledge' on secularism
4:12
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
2:14
U.S. Debt Ceiling: Here's What Could've Happened if the U.S. Defaulted on Its Debt
2:33
UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for children. Here's how vapes are harmful for your kids...
Anurag Thakur,anurag thakur exclusive,anurag thakur exclusive interview,China,China news,Congress,Congress Hindi news,Hindi News,inflation rate,world inflation,Corona,PM Modi,PM Modi news,COVID 19,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,China news in hindi,अनुराग ठाकुर,चीन,चीन की खबरें,अनुराग ठाकुर की खबरें,चीन पर बोले अनुराग,Indian Army,Rojgaar,Jobs,Government jobs,EPFO,कितने रोजगार मिले,रोजगार दर,