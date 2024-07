videoDetails

AP Singh comments on Dev Prakash's Arrest in Hathras Stampede Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

AP Singh has commendted over the arrest of Baba Sakar Hari's servant in the case of stampede in Hathras, UP. AP Singh said that Madhukar was undergoing treatment in Delhi. Police arrested the accused Dev Prakash from Delhi