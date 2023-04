videoDetails

Apple BKC becomes the country's first official Apple store, know why is it special

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Apple's first retail store is going to start on April 18 in BKC, Mumbai. Launched in Bandra Kurla Complex, this Apple Store will provide a dynamic space where customers can enjoy Apple's products and services simultaneously. Not only this, through Apple Training Sessions, you can also learn to run Apple's products well. In this video you will get to see the first look of Apple BKC.