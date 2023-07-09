NewsVideos
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
After learning that several loan applications were harassing its users, Apple banned them from the Indian App Store. Numerous reviewers complained that although these applications provided clients speedy loans, they charged high fees.

