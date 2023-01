videoDetails

Apple’s India manufacturing plants exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year's total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.