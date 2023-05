videoDetails

Argument with Baba… everyone has their own vote bank in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

The divine court of Baba Bageshwar Dham is established in Bihar. During this, politics is also very hot. All the big leaders of BJP coming from Bihar have met Dhirendra Shastri. So there RJD-JDU and Congress have opposed Baba.