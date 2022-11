‘Arjun’ the bird, Indian army’s new secret weapon to destroy the enemy drone

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

Indian army is preparing a secret weapon to destroy enemy drones.You'll be surprised to know that this new weapon is a bird. Indian army is training Kites to fight 'enemy drone in the sky' Arjun is the Kite trained by the Indian army to destroy enemy drones on borders