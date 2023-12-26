trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702815
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Army Chief General visits Rajouri to take view of search operation

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Army Chief General Manoj Pandey visited Rajouri on the occasion of Christmas. The Army Chief made this visit regarding the attack in Poonch area of ​​Rajouri. During the visit, Manoj Pandey took stock of the ongoing search operation in Rajouri.

All Videos

Amit Shah to be on West Bengal Visit
Play Icon1:2
Amit Shah to be on West Bengal Visit
India records 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon0:55
India records 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Dec 2023
Play Icon7:6
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Dec 2023
Today's Astrology: Know what will happen on Margsheesh Purnima
Play Icon3:53
Today's Astrology: Know what will happen on Margsheesh Purnima
Top News: 26 December 2023 | Dhar Road Accident
Play Icon10:0
Top News: 26 December 2023 | Dhar Road Accident

Trending Videos

Amit Shah to be on West Bengal Visit
play icon1:2
Amit Shah to be on West Bengal Visit
India records 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours
play icon0:55
India records 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Dec 2023
play icon7:6
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Dec 2023
Today's Astrology: Know what will happen on Margsheesh Purnima
play icon3:53
Today's Astrology: Know what will happen on Margsheesh Purnima
Top News: 26 December 2023 | Dhar Road Accident
play icon10:0
Top News: 26 December 2023 | Dhar Road Accident
army chief rajouri visit,Zee News,rajouri encounter updates,Rajouri Encounter live update,rajouri terror attack,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,hindi news live,Rajouri Encounter Live updates,Rajouri encounter,Rajouri encounter,rajouri encounter news,Kashmir encounter,Encounter,Anantnag encounter,encounter in rajouri,encounter in jammu and kashmir,PAFF,army chief manoj pandey,Rajouri Search Operation Update,rajouri encounter search operation 6 days,breaking,