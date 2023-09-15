trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662724
Army intensified operation in Anantnag, terrorists will be selectively killed

Sep 15, 2023
Anantnag Encounter Update: Indian Army has been conducting the operation for more than 54 hours. The Indian Army has now intensified this operation even more.
