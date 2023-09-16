trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663134
Army operation became aggressive, today is the end of terrorists!

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Baramulla Encounter: Army has killed two terrorists in an encounter in Baramulla, after which security forces have started operation against the terrorist. The army's search operation is going on to find the terrorists. There is news of many terrorists hiding.
