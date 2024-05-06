Advertisement
Army releases sketch of terrorists involved in Poonch Blast

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Indian Army has released sketch of terrorists involved in Poonch Blast. A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced by making posters of the terrorists.

SIT takes major action against HD Revanna
Play Icon00:31
SIT takes major action against HD Revanna
Ghaziabad Viral Video: Car Driver, Bike Rider Fight It Out On Flyover After Vehicles Gets Brushed Against Each-Other
Play Icon00:49
Ghaziabad Viral Video: Car Driver, Bike Rider Fight It Out On Flyover After Vehicles Gets Brushed Against Each-Other
Huge Ruckus witnessed outside Congress Office in Amethi
Play Icon00:41
Huge Ruckus witnessed outside Congress Office in Amethi
10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Forced To Sell Rolls After Father's Death; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Emotional
Play Icon00:59
10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Forced To Sell Rolls After Father's Death; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Emotional
SHOCKING ACCIDENT In Karnataka: Dashcam Video Captures Moment Car Collided With Side Rail
Play Icon00:52
SHOCKING ACCIDENT In Karnataka: Dashcam Video Captures Moment Car Collided With Side Rail

