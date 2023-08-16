trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649647
Army takes command after bridge collapse in Rudraprayag, rescue operation continues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Uttarakhand Landslide Today: Due to Monsoon 2023, heavy rains are wreaking havoc in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, a house collapse has been reported due to continuous heavy rains. There has been news of about 7 laborers being buried in this accident, while 3 have been rescued.

