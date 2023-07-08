NewsVideos
Around 14 dead in Bengal Violence

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Bengal Violence: In West Bengal, a case of violence came to the fore regarding the Panchayat elections. So far 14 people have died in this violence. During this, people are running away after looting the ballot box.

