Around 20 Awami League leaders killed in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Bangladesh Politicians Murder: 20 Awami League leaders have been murdered amid the ongoing dispute in Bangladesh. Information has also been received about the murder of 9 family members of Awami League. On the other hand, Hindus are also being continuously targeted.